Police Find Drugs on Counter with Children Around

Three people were arrested at a home on Reeceburg Road Monday on drug and disorderly conduct charges. Jamie Marie Boatner, 22 of Lindale, Kyle Randall Lee Brewer, 22 of Rome, and Bruce Everett Baird, 21 of Silver Creek, were arrested after police said they found marijuana lying on the counter next to food.

Police added that five children were also in the home and could have easily gained access to the drug.

All three are charged with reckless conduct and possession of marijuana.

Brewer is additionally charged with a second count of marijuana possession and possession of drug related objects.