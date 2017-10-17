Plainville Man Arrested After Causing 6 Vehicle Wreck in Rome

Joseph Shane Van Dyke, 43 of Plainville, was jailed in Rome this week after allegedly causing a six car wreck on North Broad Street and North Avenue.

Reports said that Van Dyke,s 2005 BMW rear ended a Honda Odsssey, which caused the van to go air borne and hit a Jeep Cherokee.

The impact then caused the Odyssey to veer left and strike a Ford Escape, which then hit a Dodge Dakota.

Van Dyke’s BMW then struck the Jeep Cherokee, causing it to hit a Honda Accord.

Two motorists complained of injuries but refused transport to the hospital.

Van Dyke was charged with following too close, driving without insurance, driving on a suspended or revoked license, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle, and probation violation.