Opioid, Alcohol Education Event Planned for Nov. 7

How to recognize the signs of alcohol dependency and opioid addiction and where to get help will be the focus of a free community education event in Rome on Tuesday, Nov. 7

Organized by Willowbrooke at Floyd, the event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Warehouse, West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave. A free dinner will be provided, and registration is required. Register online at www.floyd.org/willowbrooke or call 706.509.3242.

Glenn White, director of student services for Floyd County Schools, said the event is timely and relevant.

“We don’t want our kids addicted to opioids or alcohol and they have so much access to both,” White said. “We’re concerned about our students and our community.”

Louis Byars, superintendent of Rome City Schools, said opioid use appears to be at the crisis level.

“Based on estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91 people die every day from opioid overdose,” Byars said. “We must educate everyone on the opioid crisis that faces our nation today. The educational event being offered by Willowbrooke at Floyd is one that will help us recognize the signs of opioid addiction as well as alcohol dependency.”

The event will begin with dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by a lecture and PowerPoint presentation. A panel discussion will then take place and the public will be invited to ask questions. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions in public or anonymously.

“I am hoping attendees will become aware of what we are really dealing with on the local and national level and how serious this is, with both opioids and alcohol,” White said. “The more education parents and students have, the better.”

Willowbrooke at Floyd, a partnership between Floyd Medical Center and Tanner Health System, is a free-standing, acute care behavioral health facility that provides outpatient and inpatient treatment for children, teens and adults.