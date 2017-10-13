Onto the Backstretch-Madd Man Mark Miller

Here we are at the midpoint of the college football season. They grow up so fast. At least most teams have played half their regular season games now. By this point, we should start to have a grasp on which teams are the real contenders for the playoffs and we should have HUGE games every weekend. Except this weekend for some reason. Next week we get Penn State-Michigan, USC-Notre Dame and even the UCF-Navy game is intriguing. This week the two most interesting matchups are Georgia Tech-Miami and Auburn against an LSU team that was blown out of the water by a mediocre Mississippi State team. And I guess the Oklahoma-Texas game holds some interest just because it’s the Red River Shootout and Oklahoma lost last week. That’s it folks.

Alabama plays a pathetic Arkansas team where the Razorback athletic director is already looking at his short list of replacement coaches. Ohio State gets Nebraska which is also reading resumes this week and wondering when to officially offer the job to Scott Frost. Georgia plays the worst team in the SEC in Missouri. But, right now it is pretty difficult to get a marquee matchup in the SEC. There are only three top tier teams in the conference this year and it is a pretty big drop-off to the rest of the conference. AND, we aren’t real sure about those three teams because they are padding their stats right now playing the rest of the SEC. The best team Alabama has played so far might be Fresno State. Auburn’s ONE quality opponent this season to this point was Clemson and they lost that game. Georgia’s ONLY quality opponent so far is Notre Dame and Notre Dame’s only game against decent team was a one-point loss to Georgia. Are you starting to see a trend here? There are not many good teams in college football right now and that makes it difficult to assess how good the few we THINK are good really are. We thought Oklahoma was a great team and a national championship contender after they throttled Ohio State but then Oklahoma lost to a mediocre, at best, Iowa State team. Now, we are left to question just how good the Sooners really are and by extension how bad the Buckeyes must be. Good luck sorting it all out. Here is what little intrigue is out there this week.

Georgia Tech vs Miami: This is a game that was postponed earlier due to the rearrangement required after Hurricane Irma. I think this helps the Yellow Jackets. Now, Miami must prepare to face the triple-option in one week following a hard-fought and highly emotional win over hated Florida State (not just by Miami, everyone hates FSU). It will be amazing if the Hurricanes do not have at least some letdown this week. And let’s face it, Mark Richt’s MO is to play up or down to the competition and lose at least one game every year that his team should not lose. I like Tech in the upset here.

Auburn vs LSU: LSU comes off a very physical and emotional win on the road against Florida. Auburn seems to be playing at a high level right now. In fact, the Tigers from the Plains seem to be getting better with every game. LSU is fighting to become relevant again and will bring everything they have into to Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday but I don’t think it will be enough. Auburn wins.

Georgia vs Missouri: I only include this game because it involves the local team. Georgia is playing the most complete football they have played in years. Missouri is a horrible football team. The only reason for anyone NOT a Bulldog or Mizzou fan to watch this game is to see what Jacob Eason does when he’s playing mop up duty in the second half. Georgia wins this one easily.

Florida vs Texas A&M: One of these teams gets to feel relevant in the SEC for a couple of more weeks with a win in this game. A&M gave Alabama a good game last week. Florida came up just short in a slug-fest with LSU. Aggie fans already want head coach Kevin Sumlin gone. The unrealistic Gator fans are already talking about replacing Jim McElwain. A loss here probably signals the end for Sumlin. A Florida loss would start to build some actual foundation for McElwain to fell his chair getting warm. If both teams had their full rosters Florida would be the better team but with Florida down 15 scholarship players now this thing is a toss-up. I’ll go with the Gators out of hope more than reality.

Sooner or later we should start having some premier matchups as the season hits the home-stretch. Right now, it is kind of midseason lull. Enjoy it while it is here. You will be waiting for the first crappy bowl games before you know it.