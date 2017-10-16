One Injured In Two Car Collision

One person was injured in a two-car crash that left one of the vehicles upside down in front of the Union State Bank in Centre on Monday morning.

That collision took place at the red light in front of the bank on the Cedar Bluff Road shortly after 9:00am and involved a Kia Rio and a Pontiac.

The driver of the Kia was transported by ambulance for treatment; meanwhile the driver of the Pontiac appeared to be unhurt.

Those responding to the scene included – the Centre Police and Fire Departments Cherokee EMS and the Cherokee County Rescue Squad.