NOAA Says Tropical Storm Nate Could Impact North Georgia

Tropical Storm Nate on track towards the USA after killing at least 22 people in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Honduras – Northwest Georgia could see an impact from the storm.

The NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC) is warning that Nate is expected to hit the central US Gulf Coast as a category 1 hurricane this weekend. After passing the Yucatan peninsula, the storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico to the USA. Tropical Storm Nate was last located about 60 miles (95 km) east-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and about 275 miles (445 km) south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico as of 5:30 AM Friday morning.

The NHC’s 5am EDT update said: “On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea today, and reach the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula early this evening. “Nate will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico tonight and approach the northern Gulf coast Saturday evening.” Life-threatening flash floods and mud slides are forecast in parts of Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, and Belize through tonight. The tropical storm could be “near hurricane intensity” by the time it brings destructive winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall to the Yucatan peninsula.

The latest map put the eye of the storm on track to make landfall in Louisiana, although the coastline all the way to the Florida Panhandle remains under threat.

The track of the storm could bring heavy winds and rain to Northwest Georgia by late Sunday, into the first of next week.

From NOAA/Chattooga 1180