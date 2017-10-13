No Seat belt Leads Deputies to Find Large Amount of Meth

A Gordon County deputy sheriff stopped an automobile near near the intersection of Union Grove Road and Interstate 75 (North) for a seat belt violation. A subsequent search of the vehicle by the deputies revealed a cleverly hidden shipment of a large amount of methamphetamine.

Deputies found over two pounds of methamphetamine inside a metal box attached to the underside of the car. The box was affixed to the car with large magnets. The driver and sole occupant of the car, Collin Pennington, age 25, of 4303 Tee Pee Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested without incident and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The “street value” of the methamphetamine is estimated at $20,000. Pennington is in jail pending bond proceedings.