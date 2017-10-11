No Headlights Leads to Two Arrest Near Rome Liquor Store

Two Romans, Letonio Christopher Allen, 27, and Pamela Regina Thompson, 45, were arrested near the Cheers Liquor Store this week after police pulled Allen over for driving without headlights.

Police said that Allen gave a false name and date of birth to police.

Thompson allegedly then hindered the investigation by not giving correct information about the driver of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle then allegedly uncovered suspected synthetic marijuana.

Both are charged with the possession of synthetic marijuana.

Allen is additionally charged with giving a false name to police, driving on a suspended license and a headlight requirement.

Thompson is additionally charged with obstruction and probation violation.