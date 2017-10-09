Murder Investigation Continues In Chattooga County

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that the investigation into the September shooting death of Eddie Lanham continues and so far no arrests have been made.

On Monday, September 18th, law enforcement was told by Renee Lanham that she arrived home to find her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, dead. Investigators responded to the call and continued the investigation throughout the night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist local law enforcement.

Schrader said, “The investigation revealed that the victim, Eddie Lanham, appears to have died as a result of gunshot wounds that were not self inflicted. The case is being investigated as a homicide.”

Sheriff Schrader told AM 1180 over the weekend, ” (The investigation) is still going well, I believe. We are still gathering evidence and interviewing folks. Hopefully (the investigation) will come to a successful end before awful long.”

The sheriff says that many individuals have been, and continue to be interviewed and urge anyone with information concerning this incident to contact them at 706-857-3411.