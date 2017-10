Ms. Precious J. Muse, age 92, of 960 Highland Ave. Summerville, Ga. transitioned October 29, 2017. Homegoing service for Ms. Muse will be Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Finley Chapel UMC, Holland, GA at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Finley Chapel Cemetery.

Care and Direction entrusted to F. K. Jones Funeral Home.