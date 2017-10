Ms. Patricia Elaine Stocks, 70, of Rome, Georgia passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at Redmond Medical Center surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Services Ms. Stocks will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017,11:00am at Wright Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Philpot officiating.

For additional information, you can contact her niece, Mrs. Laqunda Curtis at 706-528-8105.

Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the services of Ms. Patricia Elaine Stocks.