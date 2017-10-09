Ms. Lynda Lane Tillery Reynolds, age 76, of Lindale, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017, at her residence.

Ms. Reynolds was born in Floyd County on January 16, 1941, daughter of the late James Roscoe Lane and the late Maudie Lee Smith Lane. She was a 1959 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and attended Coosa Valley Technical School and Floyd College. A Licensed Practical Nurse, Ms. Reynolds retired from Floyd Medical Center following over 24 years of employment. An accomplished pianist and organist, she was involved in the Music Ministry at Wax Baptist Church for a number of years. Currently, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale. A long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lindale Chapter #265, Ms. Reynolds served in many leadership positions including Worthy Matron, being awarded her 50 year pin recently. She was Past Worthy Advisor of the International Order of Rainbow and a recipient of the Grand Cross of Colors. She was also a member of the Past Worthy Matrons and Patrons Club of District 14.

Survivors include her 3 sons, Kenneth Tillery, and his wife, Terri, Rome, Steven Tillery, and his wife, Sandra, Niceville, FL, and David Tillery, and his wife, Jessica, Rome; 10 grandchildren, Katresha Tillery, Chatsworth, Shaunda Harris, and her husband, Josh, Cartersville, Kevin Tillery, and his wife, Malorie, Rome, Megan Tillery, Rome, Breeanna Martin, and her husband, Joey, Lindale, Olivia Brown, Cedartown, Matt Brigmond, Niceville, FL, Selena Tillery, Rome, Evan Baird, Rome, and Jacob Tillery, Rome; 9 great grandchildren, many cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating and with the Order of the Eastern Star, Lindale Chapter #265 providing last rites. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Barry Tillery, Kevin Tillery, Wesley Johnson, Josh Harris, Brad Cochran, and William Lands. An honorary escort will include members of the Lindale Chapter #265, O. E. S.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.