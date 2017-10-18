Mrs. Shirley Patterson, 81, of Calhoun

Mrs. Shirley Patterson Moore, 81 of Calhoun, died Monday, October 16, 2017 at Gordon Health Care. She was born in Pickens County, GA on May 25, 1936, daughter of the late Rev. Luther and Geneva Silvers Patterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Moore in 2010.

Mrs. Moore was a homemaker, and a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Mickey and Sherri Moore, and Rusty and Sherry Moore, all of Calhoun; her daughters and sons-in-law, Judi and Ricky Freeman, Jodi and Gerome Crump, and Sandy and Lamar Burt; a sister and brother-in-law, Jo and Lamar Patterson; grandchildren, Mandi Potter Pace, Jared Moore, Beth Henderson, Ben Freeman, Andrew Crump. Andrea Mitchell, Cheyanne Burt Bagwell, Clayton Burt, Hailey Housley, Hayden Housley, Holly Moore, and Halle Moore; and great-grandchildren, Gage and Chase Potter, Ayden and Asher Pace, Wesley Pace, Max and Bo Moore, Mori and Chapman Henderson, and Emma and Ace Mitchell. Nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives also survive.

Services to honor the life of Mrs. Shirley Patterson Moore will be held Thursday, October 19th at 10:00 AM from Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, with Rev. Jason Pace officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery, with Rev. Bob Oesterle conducting the committal service. Pallbearers serving will include Gage Potter, Hayden Housley, Clayton Burt, Cody Henderson, Chase Potter, and Jared Moore.

The Moore family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 18th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Shirley Patterson Moore are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.

