Mrs. Sallie Mae Graham, 84, of Cedartown

Mrs. Sallie Mae Graham, age 84, of Cedartown Georgia passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017. She was born on February 26, 1933 in Randall, Alabama. She was a member of the Young’s Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Graham, and a grandson, Michael Joseph Graham.

Mrs. Graham is survived by her sons: Johnny Graham, James Graham, and Michael Graham; daughters: Kay Sensing (Terry) and Donna Timms (Charlie); a brother, Steve Perry (Jessie),ten grandchildren, and a number of great-grandchildren. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The Funeral for Mrs. Sallie Mae Graham will be conducted on Thursday, October 5th at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Charlie Timms and Rev. W.A. Ivey officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Morgan Graham, Cody McBride, Cason Bedford, Rick Davis, Joseph Davis, and Ross Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eric Bedford, Richard Taylor, Charles Perry, and Ted Perry.

The family of Mrs. Graham will receive friends on Wednesday evening, October 4th, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Sallie Mae Graham.