Mrs. Linda Carol Bradshaw Dugger, age 50, of Rome, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Dugger was born in Nashville, GA on October 20, 1966, daughter of the former Cathy Elaine Burns and the late Rev. Harbin Bradshaw. Prior to her becoming disabled, she was employed for a number of years with Sara Lee Baking Co. here in Rome. She was a member of Way of the Cross Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Dugger, to whom she was married on February 14, 1993; a daughter, Taylor Dugger McLeod, and her husband, James, Rome; a grandchild, Raylan McLeod, Rome; her mother, Cathy Bradshaw Roaderick, and her husband, Walter, Cave Spring; 3 sisters, Sherry Lindsey, and her husband, Alan, Cedartown, Michelle Tanner, and her husband, Steve, Cave Spring, and Whitney Roaderick, Rome; 2 brothers, Scott Bradshaw, and his wife, Jenny, Silver Creek, and Walter Raymond Roaderick, and his wife, Wanda, Cartersville; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Larry Wilkins, Jr. and the Rev. Donald Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 4 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 10:30pm and include: Brandan Lindsey, Lamar Lindsey, Shane Lindsey, Daniel Lindsey, Larry McFall, and Bobby Garner.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.