Mrs. Carrie Lee Tibbetts Williams, 100, Of Rockmart

Mrs. Carrie Lee Tibbetts Williams, age 100, of Rockmart passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 in a Rome medical center.

She was born in Rockmart, GA on February 19, 1917 a daughter of John Thomas Tibbitts and Nettie Virginia Cooper Tibbitts. Mrs. Williams had lived all of her life in Polk County and was a member of the County Line Baptist Church. She was a retired beautician having owned and operated Beauty Rama styling salon for many years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Williams; by a daughter, Janie Sue Carden and by three sons: Jerry Douglas Williams, Charles Ray Williams and Ralph Boyd Williams and a great grandson, Courtney Heath.

Survivors include a son, Richard Williams, Rockmart and a daughter, Virginnia English, Milledgeville; nine grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. David Warriner officiating. Interment will follow in the County Line Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include: James Raughton, Larry Huckaby, Lee Tinney, Ricky Tinney, Russ Hayes and Todd Carlton.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 pm until the funeral hour at the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home.

The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Carrie Lee Tibbetts Williams.