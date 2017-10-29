Mrs. Carol Williams Noles, age 82, of Aragon, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Noles was born in Taylorsville, Georgia on September 8, 1935, daughter of the late Ray J. Williams and the late Samantha Bach Williams. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Lou Hames, Joyce Dean, Billie Galbreath and Teresa Barnette, and by three brothers, Lloyd Williams, Leroy Williams and Ray Williams, Jr. She was a graduate of Taylorsville School. Mrs. Noles was a Licensed Practical Nurse working in Calhoun, Valdosta and retiring from Garden Terrace Nursing Home in Douglasville. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church where she was active in the “Prime Timers”.

Survivors include her husband, James Eldon “Jimmy” Noles, to whom she was married on May 9, 1953; three sons, Michael Lamar Noles and his wife, Catherine, Rockmart, Larry Richard Noles and his wife, March Ann, Aragon, and Ronald Eldon Noles and his wife, Connie, Cartersville; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 30, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Philip May, the Rev. Billy Fricks and the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Taylorsville Cemetery about fifty feet from where she was born.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, GA 30173.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.