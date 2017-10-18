Mr. Walter Braden, 78, of Rome

Mr. Walter Braden, age 78, passed away on, Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Walter Braden
Mr. Walter Braden, age 78, passed away on, Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Walter Braden
2014 Powered By Micro Plus Inc.