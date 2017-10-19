Mr. Trace Anthony Tacchi, age 23, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017.

He was born in Rome on April 23, 1994, son of Troy Anthony Tacchi and Virginia Lynn McKinnon Tacchi. He attended Model High School and at the time of his death was a free-lance welder.

Survivors include a son, Trace Anthony Thacker, Rome; his mother, Virginia McKinnon Tacchi, Rome; his father, Troy Anthony Tacchi, Rome; his maternal grandmother, Maud Elizabeth McKinnon, Rome and his paternal grandmother, Cynthia Gibb, Lake St. Louis, MO; many friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 22, 2017, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Family members and friends will deliver eulogies.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 12pm until time for the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Virginia Tacchi, c/o Coosa Valley Credit Union, 1504 Dean Street, Rome, GA 30161 to assist with final expenses and to establish a trust for Mr. Tacchi’s son.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.