Mr. Robert Davis Newton, age 75, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Mr. Newton was born in Rome, GA on August 13, 1942, son of the late James Davis Newton and the late Eula Marian Curton Newton. He was a graduate of East Rome High School and attended Shorter College. Prior to retirement, Mr. Newton was associated with the Forestry Division of Temple-Inland. He and his wife Janie, found a wonderful vacation home in Spring Creek, FL, where they enjoyed spending time with family (especially his grandchildren), friends, and being part of the community. Robert also enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Georgia Bulldogs (he was an avid fan), and taking the “Mule” up the hill daily to watch the sunset.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janie Fletcher Newton, Rome; two daughters, Tracy Newton Faulkner, and her husband, Richard, Signal Mountain, TN, and Mary Jane Newton Holloway, and her husband, Mike, Rome; five grandchildren, Thomas Faulkner, Lucas Faulkner, Harrison Faulkner, Will Holloway and Ella Kate Holloway.

Graveside and interment services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017, at 2:30 PM in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 2:00 PM.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Friday by 1:30 PM and include: Richard Faulkner, Mike Holloway, Wayne Kelley, Lucas Faulkner, Beto Castro and Will Holloway.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, by phone, 1-800-805-5856, or online, www.stjude.org/give .

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.