Mr. Marvin S. Cheatwood, 72, Of Cedartown

Mr. Marvin S. Cheatwood, age 72 of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. He was born on September 19, 1945 in Felton. He was the son of the late Ralph Cheatwood, Sr. and Genia McKibben Cheatwood.

Mr. Cheatwood is survived by his wife, Mrs. Diane Arnold Cheatwood; daughter and son-in-law, Angie Robinson and Tracy; son and daughter-in-law, Keith Cheatwood and Nikki; six grandchildren, Dalton Robinson, Colby Robinson, Logan and Zach Bright, Maddison Hamrick, Brandon Cheatwood and Bryson Cheatwood; three great-grandchildren, Rylan Bright, Harper Bright and Maddley Bryant and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Cheatwood is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Louise Wood and Pauline Cheatwood and brothers, Ralph Cheatwood, Jr. and John Franklin Cheatwood.

In keeping with Mr. Cheatwood’s wishes’ he was cremated. A memorial service for Mr. Marvin S. Cheatwood will be conducted on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at six o’clock in the evening in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Ward and Rev. Richard Brannon officiating.

The family of Mr. Cheatwood will receive family and friends on Sunday, October 22, 2017 from four o’clock in the afternoon until the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.