Mr. Jessie “Butch” Smith, 72, of Rome

Mr. Jessie Thorvald “Butch” Smith, age 72, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in a local hospital.

Mr. Smith was born in Floyd County on April 13, 1945, son of the late John Thomas Smith and the late Gladys Selena Roberts Smith. He was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Bessie Jackson and Bertie Lee Knowles, and by 4 brothers, Carl, Larry, Bennie, and Thomas Jefferson “Peanut” Smith. Prior to his becoming disabled, Mr. Smith was employed with Spears Mattress Co. here in Rome.

Survivors include his wife, the former Colleen Hudgins, to whom he was married on September 6, 1980; a daughter, Melissa Smith, Rome; 2 sons, Phillip Smith and Johnny Willingham, and his wife, Denise, all of Rome; 6 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 11am until the service hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 11:30am and include: Johnny Willingham, Scott Smith, Alex Smith, Jonathan Smith, Wayne Morgan, and Carl Nestor.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

