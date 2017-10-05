Mr. James Hammond Smith, Jr., age 59, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mr. Smith was born in Floyd County on December 25, 1957, son of James Hammond Smith, Sr. and the late Joyce Dyer Smith. He had been previously employed at Galey & Lord. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Gale Miles Smith; 2 daughters, Amanda Ingram, and her husband, Jody, Rome and Jessica Zimmermann, and her wife, Aerin, Ladson, SC; a son, Charles Smith, and his wife, Emily, Rome; his father, James Hammond Smith, Sr., Rome; 7 grandchildren also survive.

In keeping with Mr. Smith’s request, he was cremated.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday between the hours of 3pm and 5pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.