Mr. James Edward Bennett, Jr., age 69, of Lindale, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Mr. Bennett was born in Floyd County on April 20, 1948, son of Sarah Higgins Bennett and the late James Edward Bennett, Sr. He was a graduate of the East Rome High School and had attended Shorter College. He was a member of Lindale Church of God and was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 136 in Lindale.

Survivors include a son, Jody Bennett, and his wife, April, Rome; a step daughter, Christy Pittman, Rome; the mother of his children, Brenda Ashley, Silver Creek; his mother, Sarah Higgins Bennett, Lindale; 5 grandchildren, Melissa Bennett, Bunky Rogers, Katelynn Bennett, Darrell Rogers, and Amber Rogers; a great-grand son, Wyatte Middleton; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. John Moates and the Rev. Ricky Davenport, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley North Baptist ChurchCemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending full military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Saturday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours they may be contacted at Mrs. Ashley’s residence, 205 Harmony Road SE, Silver Creek.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday at 3:30pm and include: Harry Milton, Rev. Ricky Davenport, Jr., Arthur Rogers, Darrell Rogers, Jeff Ashley, Wyatte Middleton, Phil Thompson, and Steve Brock.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.