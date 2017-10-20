Mr. James Edward Bennett JR, 69, Of Lindale

Mr. James Edward Bennett, Jr., age 69, of Lindale, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Mr. Bennett was born in Floyd County on April 20, 1948, son of Sarah Higgins Bennett and the late, James Edward Bennett, Sr. He was a graduate of the East Rome High School and had attended Shorter College. He was a member of the Lindale Church of God and was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam war. He was a member of the Lindale American Legion Post # 136.

Survivors include a son, Jody Bennett and his wife April, Rome; a step daughter, Christy Pittman, Rome; the mother of his children, Brenda Ashley, Silver Creek; his mother, Sarah Higgins Bennett, Lindale; 5 grandchildren, Melissa Bennett, Bunky Rogers, Katelynn Bennett, Darrell Rogers, and Amber Rogers; a great- grand son Wyatte Middleton; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 4pm on Sunday, October 22, 2017 in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. John Moates and the Rev. Ricky Davenport will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley North Cemetery with the American Legion Post 5 honor guard will present full military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Saturday from 5pm-7pm. At other hours they may be contacted at Mrs. Ashley’s residence, 205 Harmony Road SE, Silver Creek.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel Sunday at 3:30pm and include, Harry Millton, Rev. Ricky Davenport, Jr., Arthur Rogers, Darrell Rogers, Jeff Ashley, Wyatte Middleton, Phil Thompson, and Steve Brock.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel has charge of the funeral arrangements.