Mr. J. Stanford Petroski, 63, Of Rome

Mr. J. Stanford “Stan” Petroski, age 63, of Rome, passed away peacefully with his family after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

Stan was born in Atlanta, GA on January 20, 1954, son of the late Joseph Petroski and the late Rebecca Strickland Petroski. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Alan Petroski. He was a life-long resident of Rome. Stan was a 1972 graduate of East Rome High School and attended Coosa Valley Technical School where he studied Industrial Maintenance/Electrical Technology. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1975 until 1983 and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Lockheed-Martin in Marietta from 1984 until 2012 as an Airplane Mechanic. Stan enjoyed his hobbies of hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a member of The Old School Cruisers in Rome and a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Rome.

Survivors include his sister, Pamela Petroski Ware, Rome; nieces and nephews including Zach Ware, Megan Ware, Ashley Ware Anglin, and her husband, Justin, Rachel Petroski, and Chris Petroski; an aunt, Billie Strickland Oldham; several cousins also survive.

There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163. They were instrumental in his care for the last year and were very much appreciated by the family.

