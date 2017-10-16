Mr. Hubert Lamar Roberson, age 57, of Aragon, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017, at a local hospital

Mr. Roberson was born in Floyd County on February 2, 1960, son of the late Hubert “Buddy” Roberson and the late Betty Katherine Mull Roberson. He was a carpenter by trade and was previously employed by McPherson Enterprise. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Fawn Smith Roberson, to whom he was married in March of 2000; a son, Buddy Lamar Roberson, Cave Spring; 2 stepsons, David Lamar Morgan, Aragon, and James Alfred Morgan and his wife, Alicia, Cartersville; 3 sisters, Judie Benefield and her husband, Walter, Silver Creek, Nancy McCleskey and her husband, Bill, Silver Creek, and Kathy Ray, Calhoun; 1 brother, Eric Roberson and his wife, Michele, Carrollton; 3 granddaughters, Addison, Hadley and Brynlee Morgan; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express a very special thank you to his very special friend, Jimmy Smith.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.