Mr. Guy Bennie Sprayberry, Jr., age 59, of Rome, passed away Sunday morning, October 22, 2017, in Gordon Hospital in Calhoun.

Mr. Sprayberry was born in Floyd County on April 14, 1958, son of the former Patsy Gresham and the late Guy Bennie “Pop” Sprayberry, Sr. Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed with Nots Logistics in White, GA at Toyo Tire. He was a member of Hillside Fellowship. Mr. Sprayberry was a volunteer firefighter for a number of years with Gaylesville Volunteer Fire Department in Gaylesville, AL. He loved to hunt, fish, play golf and work on automobiles.

Survivors include his wife, the former Marilyn Bishop, to whom he was married on July 13, 2000; 5 children, Stephen Sprayberry, Phillip Sprayberry, Kristy Sprayberry, and Misty Sprayberry, all of Rome, and Heather Sprayberry, Calhoun; 3 step-children, Amanda Harper, Gaylesville, AL, Charles Atkins, Leesburg, AL, and Kari Murphy, and his wife, Amber, Lindale; his mother, Patsy Sprayberry, Rome; 4 brothers, Jerry Sprayberry and Jeff Sprayberry, both of Cedar Bluff, AL, Jimmy Sprayberry, Silver Creek, and Ronnie Sprayberry, Rome; 14 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Arrington officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at his mother’s residence.

Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and are as follows: Active: Kenneth Wright, Kari Murphy, Doug Dover, Jason Cross, Matthew Sprayberry, Chris Sprayberry, and Travis Sprayberry; Honorary: Members of the Gaylesville and Cedar Bluff Volunteer Fire Departments.

