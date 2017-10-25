Mr. Felton Overby, age 90, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mr. Overby was born in Lindale, Georgia on October 3, 1927, son of the late Martin Overby and the late Eva Mae Fortune Overby. He was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Overby, a daughter, Teresa Diane Waters, three sisters, Dorothy Griffin, Marguerite Bryant and Mickey Hyde, and by three brothers, James, Marvin & Willie Overby. Mr. Overby was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during World War II and was of the Baptist faith. Prior to retirement, he worked for almost 50 years at Pepperell Manufacturing in Lindale.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Durham Overby, to whom he was married on December 17, 1950; a son, Terry Overby, Lindale; a daughter, Tammy Cagle and her husband, John, Rome; three grandchildren, Chris Waters, Kevin Baker and Josh Baker; nine great grandchildren, Cody, Evan, Lauren & Abby Waters, Chloe & Ryleigh Baker, Brookelyn Easterwood, and Savanna & Caden Baker; a brother, Bill Overby, Silver Creek; a sister, Joyce Talley, Calhoun; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 1pm until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Chris Waters, Kevin Baker, Josh Baker, Cody Waters, Eddie Overby and Shane Dover.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.