Mr. Ernest Messer, 78, of Rock Run

Ernest Messer USN, 78 years young, passed away in his home in the Rock Run area on October 22, 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Sue Holder Messer; 5 children, Ernest (Debbie) Messer of Holland, OH, Dave (Rita) Messer of Dearborn, MI, Doug (Marianne) Messer of Warren, MI,Tammy (Joel)Waters of Leesburg, AL. Frank (April) Messer of Cement City, MI, 27 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and a brother, Doug (Linda) Messer of Fayettville, TN.

He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Amanda Messer and Shane Waters.

He was a Christian man, a good husband, father and provider. He was loved dearly and will be deeply missed.

