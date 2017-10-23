Mr. Edward Arnold “Fuzz” Dyer, age 81, of Lindale, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017, in a local hospital.

Mr. Dyer was born in Rome, GA on May 17, 1936, son of the late Walter Eugene Dyer and the late Inez Carroll Dyer. He was also preceded in death by 2 sons, Wesley Eugene Dyer and Matthew James Dyer, by 3 sisters, Joyce Smith, Emily Roland, and Pat Dyer, and by 3 brothers, Jerry, Don, and J. W. Dyer. Mr. Dyer was a veteran of the United States Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years with Bekaert Steel Wire Corp. here in Rome. He was a member of Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M. and was a former member of the YaarabTemple and the Rome Shrine Club. Mr. Dyer was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Linda Duke, to whom he was married on July 17, 1964; a son, Rusty Dyer, and his wife, Carla, Lindale; a daughter, Katie Dyer, Lindale; 3 grandchildren, Maggie Kate Dyer and Price Dyer, both of Lindale, and Austin Blake Norton, Rome; a great grandchild, Carter Norton, Rome; 2 sisters, Ruth Hartline, Denver, CO, and Faye Stewart, Marietta; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Bill Landers, the Rev. Trey Stephens, and the Rev. Dan Boswell officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors and the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M. delivering Masonic rites.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and are as follows: Active: Austin Norton, Gary Duke, Greg Duke, Chris Dyer, Barry Dyer, Bill Dyer, Ricky Dempsey, and Andrew Trotter; Honorary: Johnny Trotter and fellow employees of Bekaert.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.