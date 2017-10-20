Mr. Dexter “Rug” Phillip Laws, 64, of Summerville

Dexter “Rug” Phillip Laws, age 64, of Summerville, GA, passed away October 19, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Laws was born in Summerville, GA, on January 15, 1953, son of the late Joe H. Laws and Aldean Brashier Laws. He had attended the Trion Heights Baptist Church, and prior to retirement was employed as a welder. Mr. Laws was an avid car enthusiast and spent countless hours tinkering with older model and antique cars.

Survivors include his wife, Diane York Cargle; daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Jim McElroy; step-sons, Richard Cargle, Brian Cargle, James Cargle; aunt, Johnny Fay Livendosky; 13 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a number of nieces nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services for Mr. Laws will be held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Waydell Howell officiating. Interment will follow in the Green Hills Memory Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be James Cargle, Brian Cargle, Richard Cargle, B.J. Eleam, Randy Kirk, and Jerry Crabtree. Honorary pallbearers will be Braxton Huncer, Willie Dobson, Ronald Smith, Don Wright, Michael Hunter and Bobby Nixon.

Mr. Laws will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Friday evening from 7:00-9:00 P.M.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Dexter Phillip “Rug” Laws. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.