Mr. Curtis F. Darden, age 70, of 605 Brown St. Rome, Ga. ( formerly of Rockmart, Ga.) transitioned October 29, 2017. Homegoing celebration for Mr. Darden will be held Thursday, November 2, 2017 at First Zion Baptist Church, Rockmart, GA at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Polk Memory Gardens.

