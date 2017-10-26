Mr. Charles Calvin “C. C.” Parkinson, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mr. Parkinson was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 10, 1936, son of the late George E. Parkinson and the late Virginia Smith Parkinson. He was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Janice Wright Parkinson Bowen, and by a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Babecki. Mr. Parkinson was raised Quaker and attended the FriendsSelect School. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and the National Guard. Mr. Parkinson was a nationally ranked cyclist. He qualified for the 1960 U. S. Olympic Team trials and trained for them in Europe while on military tour. He was a traveling salesman and fell in love with the South, marrying Janice Wright in 1966. They had two children. Prior to retirement, he worked for 30 years as a Draftsman for General Electric. Mr. Parkinson loved the City of Rome, especially the Oakdene Place neighborhood. He was a devoted patriot, proud Grandpa and unofficial Sheriff of “Oakdene”. He was a member of the Cherokee Lodge #66 F. & A. M., Sons of Confederate Veterans and the N.R.A.

Survivors include a son, Charles Mark Parkinson, Rome; a daughter, Zelle Parkinson Chandler and her husband, Ryan, Cedartown; three granddaughters, Addie, Ellie and Collins Chandler, a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with his son, Mark Parkinson, and friend, Floyd Farless, delivering eulogies and cousin, Morris Collins, Jr., saying a prayer. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1:30pm until the service time.

Friends and neighbors of Oakdene Place are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Navigators at www.cancernavigatorsga.org or at 3 Central Plaza #415, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.