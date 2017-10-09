Mr. Alton T. Hulsey, 71, Of Cedartown

Mr. Alton T. Hulsey, age 71 of Cedartown, GA passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017. He was born on October 4, 1946 in Haralson County, GA. He was the son of the late Lumus and Ida Mae Hulsey.

Mr. Hulsey is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilburn Hulsey, Winfred Hulsey, Calvin Hulsey, Leroy Hulsey and Hugh Doyce Hulsey; sisters, Maurine Hulsey and Lizzie Mae Vines.

Mr. Hulsey is survived by his wife of fifty years, Mary Lee Hulsey ; daughters and son-in-law Connie Broom and Charles of Rome, GA, and Marie Hogg and Neil of Cedartown, GA; grandchildren, Kaylee Hogg, Noah Hogg, Hunter Broom, Hudson Broom and Colton Broom. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Alton T. Hulsey will be conducted on Monday, October 9, 2017, at two o’clock in the afternoon from the Dugdown Baptist Church with the Rev. Richard Brannon and Rev. Jamie Hutcheson officiating. Interment will follow in the Dugdown Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family of Mr. Alton T. Hulsey will receive family and friends on Sunday October 8, 2017 from five o’clock in the evening until seven o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Frankie Atkins, Cecil Hulsey, Cody Hulsey, Kenneth Hulsey, Chris Vines and Hugh Green.

Messages of condolences can be made by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements for Mr. Alton T. Hulsey.