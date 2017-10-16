Man Who Stole From Hibbetts Sports Still At Large

A man driving a motorcycle with a Tennesse tag is reportedly wanted by police for stealing merchandise from the Summerville Hibbett Sports.

A picture of the man was captured, and is pictured below. According to employees, the man provided the name Zach Webbinside the store, though he could have been providing false information. He allegedly tried to exit without paying for merchandise. He is described as a white male, approximately 45 years old, around 5’11”, dark tan, short brown hair, with visible acne scarring on his face.