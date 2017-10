Brett Lee Williams, of Centre Alabama, was jailed in Rome at the Fudruckers on Riverside Parkway after he threated his children when they would not eat their chicken.

Reports said that Williams told his children that he would “beat their ass if they did not eat some damn chicken”.

Reports added that Williams then refused to provide his ID to police.

Williams is charged with cruelty to children, simple assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement.