Man Responsible For Centre City Hall Bomb Threat Has Been Arrested

The man responsible for making a Bomb Threat to Centre City Hall on Monday is now behind bars facing charges of Terrorist Threats.

First responders swarmed Centre City Hall at approximately 8:25 Monday morning after a bomb threat was called in. City Hall and all surrounding areas were evacuated and Main Street was shutdown from the Courthouse to the intersection in East Centre. The all clear was given after Centre Officers and Sheriff’s Office Investigators combed the facility, finding nothing.

According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship, at 3:00 p.m. Thursday 39 year old Vincent Alexander Johnston of Centre was taken into custody.

Johnston was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center by Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga at 5:50 p.m. charged with Terrorist Threats, he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Chief Blankenship said the arrest came through the extensive investigation conducted by himself and Inv. Mayorga. Warrants were obtained and submitted to a phone service carrier that provided information detailing what number was used and who the number belonged to. Mayorga also worked closely with State Pardons and Paroles Officer Brandon Thompson with the Centre Office who was able to positively identify the voice of the individual that made the call as that of Mr. Johnston. The witness in this case was also able to positively identify the voice of the suspect as that of Johnston.

Although no motive has yet been made available, further investigation revealed that Johnston was scheduled to appear in Municipal Court in Centre the day the bomb threat was made.

Chief Blankenship said that he would like to commend Officer’s Brandon Thompson, Caleb Courtney and Roy Snead with the Centre Office of Pardons and Parole for their assistance with the case.

Chief Kirk Blankenship added that he assisted Inv. Mayorga in this case with contacting several state agencies to include the apprehension of Johnston. Blankenship stated that he truly enjoyed working alongside this investigation and also was impressed at the amount of knowledge Chief Inv. Mayorga has to bring to the Centre Police Department.

Blankenship also added that he really enjoys assisting his patrol officers and investigators ensuring them he can be depended on within the department.

Centre Mayor Tony Wilkie said that he greatly appreciates the hard work and dedication of Chief Blankenship, Investigator Mayorga, the Centre Office of Pardons and Paroles and to everyone that worked diligently in bringing Johnston to Justice.

