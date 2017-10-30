Man Arrested For DUI After Crashing Into Centre Elementary School

the driver of a septic truck that crashed into Centre Elementary School Saturday has been charged with DUI.

Just before 6:30 PM Saturday, emergency crews received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had ran through the building at Centre Elementary school on E. Main St. Both the vehicle and the building suffered significant damage only minor injuries were reported to the driver. Reports say the truck drover directly into a 2nd grade classroom.

61-year-old Phillip Lee Witt of Leesburg, GA was booked into jail at 7:19, charged with DUI in connection to the incident.

Those responding included Centre Fire and Centre Police Department, Cherokee County EMS and Rescue Squad, and Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency. A hazmat cleanup crew was called to the scene and the Alabama Department of environmental management was notified.