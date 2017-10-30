Local School Systems Win Golden Radish Awards for Farm to School Accomplishments

Georgia is a leader in school nutrition. More than 40 percent of Georgia public school districts have farm to schoolprograms. These programs teach students about food and agriculture through hands-on food and garden education, supporting the local economy through local food purchases for school meals, and fighting childhood obesity and other preventable, food-related diseases.

Georgia Departments of Agriculture, Public Health, Education, UGA Extension and Georgia Organics will host the 2017 Golden Radish Awards on Oct. 31 at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot with a record-breaking 75 school districts who participated in farm to school programs during the 2016-17 school year.

The Golden Radish Award publicly recognizes school districts for all aspects of farm to school, from local food procurement to hosting taste tests and gardening with students. Districts are evaluated on their work implementing farm to school objectives.

The Golden Radish Awards will present opportunities to talk with Georgia Departments of Agriculture, Education and Public Health, University of Georgia Extension and Georgia Organics leaders, as well as school nutrition directors, school board members, principals, and teachers from across the state. Awards will be presented by Georgia Department of Education State School Superintendent Richard Woods, Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. J. Patrick O’Neal, UGA Extension Associate Dean for Extension Dr. Laura Perry Johnson and Georgia Organics Executive Director Alice Rolls. Photos will be taken during the awards and a press release with quotes will be issued following the ceremony.

Please contact Georgia Organics Communications Coordinator Angel Mills if you would like to attend or receive photos and quotes.

The 75 school systems being recognized are (Please hold for release until Oct. 30):

Platinum Level

Barrow County School System

Carrollton City Schools

Cherokee County School District

Clarke County School District

Fulton County Schools

Jackson County Schools

Laurens County Schools

Sumter County Schools

Tift County Schools

Gold Level

Atlanta Public Schools

Baldwin County School District

Bartow County School System

Bleckley County Schools

Burke County Public Schools

City Schools of Decatur

Cobb County School District

Columbia County School Nutrition

Dougherty County School System

Effingham County School System

Elbert County School District

Fannin County School System

Fayette County Public Schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Habersham County Schools

Hart County Schools

Treutlen County Schools

Henry County Schools

Newton County Schools

Warren County Public Schools

Silver Level

Crawford County Schools

DeKalb County School District

Floyd County Schools

Forsyth County Schools

Gainesville City School System

Madison County School District

Paulding County School District

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

Toombs County Schools

Bronze Level

Buford City Schools

Carroll County Schools

Coffee County School System

Dade County Schools

Dalton Public Schools

Douglas County School System

Lee County School System

Marietta City Schools

Mitchell County School