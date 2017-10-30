Local School Systems Win Golden Radish Awards for Farm to School Accomplishments

Georgia is a leader in school nutrition. More than 40 percent of Georgia public school districts have farm to schoolprograms. These programs teach students about food and agriculture through hands-on food and garden education, supporting the local economy through local food purchases for school meals, and fighting childhood obesity and other preventable, food-related diseases.
Georgia Departments of Agriculture, Public Health, Education, UGA Extension and Georgia Organics will host the 2017 Golden Radish Awards on Oct. 31 at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot with a record-breaking 75 school districts who participated in farm to school programs during the 2016-17 school year.
The Golden Radish Award publicly recognizes school districts for all aspects of farm to school, from local food procurement to hosting taste tests and gardening with students. Districts are evaluated on their work implementing farm to school objectives.
The Golden Radish Awards will present opportunities to talk with Georgia Departments of Agriculture, Education and Public Health, University of Georgia Extension and Georgia Organics leaders, as well as school nutrition directors, school board members, principals, and teachers from across the state. Awards will be presented by Georgia Department of Education State School Superintendent Richard Woods, Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. J. Patrick O’Neal, UGA Extension Associate Dean for Extension Dr. Laura Perry Johnson and Georgia Organics Executive Director Alice Rolls. Photos will be taken during the awards and a press release with quotes will be issued following the ceremony.
Please contact Georgia Organics Communications Coordinator Angel Mills if you would like to attend or receive photos and quotes.
The 75 school systems being recognized are (Please hold for release until Oct. 30):
Platinum Level
Barrow County School System
Carrollton City Schools
Cherokee County School District
Clarke County School District
Fulton County Schools
Jackson County Schools
Laurens County Schools
Sumter County Schools
Tift County Schools
Gold Level
Atlanta Public Schools
Baldwin County School District
Bartow County School System
Bleckley County Schools
Burke County Public Schools
City Schools of Decatur
Cobb County School District
Columbia County School Nutrition
Dougherty County School System
Effingham County School System
Elbert County School District
Fannin County School System
Fayette County Public Schools
Gwinnett County Public Schools
Habersham County Schools
Hart County Schools
Treutlen County Schools
Henry County Schools
Newton County Schools
Warren County Public Schools
Silver Level
Crawford County Schools
DeKalb County School District
Floyd County Schools
Forsyth County Schools
Gainesville City School System
Madison County School District
Paulding County School District
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
Toombs County Schools
Bronze Level
Buford City Schools
Carroll County Schools
Coffee County School System
Dade County Schools
Dalton Public Schools
Douglas County School System
Lee County School System
Marietta City Schools
Mitchell County School