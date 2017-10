The AIDS Resource Council’s annual Chili Party fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 21st, at Skyhaven at 23 Tunbull Drive We will have a variety of chilies with assorted toppings, libations, and deserts. All are invited to attend this always fun event.

A donation of $25.00 per person is suggested, or give what you can afford. If you need more information call our office at 706-290-9098.