Lindale Woman Threatens Man with Hatchet and Bat, Wanted for Burglary

Terri Allene Settlemoir, 48 of Lindale, was arrested this week after she threatened a 46 year-old man with a baseball bat and a hatchet.

Reports stated that incident occurred back on October 2nd.

Police also said that Settlemoir was wanted for a burglary that occurred between October 7th and 10th of this year. Reports said that Settlemoir forced her way into a home on Jake Horton Road and stole numerous items.

Settlemoir is charged with burglary, theft by taking, simple assault and criminal trespass.