Lindale Man Arrested After Threatening Woman with Gun in front of Kids

Charles William Garrison, 44 of Lindale, was jailed this week after police said he threatened to kill a 36 year-old woman if she left him.

Reports stated that Garrison said he would kill the woman before going to get a deer riffle, all in the presence of a 6 and 7 year-old child.

Reports continued that Garrison fled the scene out the backdoor before police could arrive.

He was captured a short time later.

Garrison is charged with terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of cruelty to children.