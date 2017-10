Charles Richard Jomound Dupree, 32 of Kingston, was arrested this week at a location on Waters Street after police said he was found with methamphetamine that was packed for sale.

Reports said that police also found him to be in possession of a digital scale.

Dupree is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, failure to appear and probation violation.