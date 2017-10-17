Jail Inmate Escapes, Found in Rome

A Silver Creek Man, Jimmy Wayne Blair Jr, 40, who was an inmate at in the Cherokee County Jail was captured after escaping on Monday.

Reports said that Blair fled his work release job site in a blue, 2003 Dodge 3500 flatbed truck belonging to his employer.

Blair had been booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on February 12th, 2016, and according to the Sheriff’s Office website he was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree and Attempting to Elude.

Blair was found and arrested around 11:00 Monday night near Riverside Parkway and Turner McCall Boulevard.

Sheriff Shaver also stated that the vehicle taken by Blair has been recovered.

Blair is now charged with being a fugitive from justice, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking, and three counts of probation violation.