Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Falling From Tree Stand

A hunter was air-lifted for treatment after falling from a tree stand early Sunday morning in the southeast corner of Cherokee County.

According to reports members of the Piedmont Rescue Squad and Spring Garden Volunteer Fire Department brought the man out of the isolated wooded area using four-wheelers, and transported him to a landing zone which had been set up at Spring Garden School.

He was then flown for treatment by Life Flight. The accident occurred in the area of County Roads 33 and 172 around 7:15am.

Early reports indicated the victim may possibly have suffered two broken legs, along with a serious back injury – no additional information has yet been released.