Homeless Rome Man Found with Stolen Car Tag and Meth

A homeless 49 year-old Rome man, James Michael Stewart, was arrested on Burnett Ferry Road this week after he was found to be operating a vehicle as a habitual violation, as well as being found with methamphetamine and drug related objects.

Reports said that Stewart was found with meth, needles, a digital scale and packing materials during a search.

He was also in possession of a reported stolen license plate.

While talking with police, they stated that Stewart fled on foot, while placing the general public in risk of receiving injury.

The incident occurred on Pierce Hill Road back on January 29th of this year.

Stewart is charged with possession of meth, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement, attempting to elude police, Reckless driving, driving without insurance. Concealing the identity of a vehicle, and habitual violator.