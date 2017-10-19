Homeless Rome Man Found Breaking into Cars

A homeless 37 year-old Rome man, Eddie Dwayne Tant, is facing numerous charges, including burglary, following his arrest Wednesday.
Reports stated that Tant was taken into custody on the lot of Sunrise Towing on Redmond Circle after attempting to break into vehicles.
Reports stated that an employee at Sunrise Towing heard a noise coming from a Chevy van on the lot just before lunch Wednesday. He told police that he saw Tant inside the vehicle, called his boss and the two captured Tant as he tried to run.
Tant told officers he was cold and wanted a place to stay, and that the pipe did not belong to him.
Tant is charged with two counts of entering an auto, felony tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.