Highland Rivers Health receives three-year accreditation from CARF International

Highland Rivers Community Service Board, dba Highland Rivers Health, has received three-year accreditation for its outpatient, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and crisis services from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International. The three-year accreditation is the highest level of accreditation CARF awards.

“This accreditation is a testament to the extraordinary commitment of the Highland Rivers team, across all levels of our organization, to making a real difference in the lives of the thousands of individuals we serve every year,” said Melanie Dallas, CEO of Highland Rivers. “I am extremely proud of this organization and proud the individuals we serve can be confident Highland Rivers Health provides top-quality treatment and recovery services in their communities.”

As part of the accreditation process, eight CARF surveyors conducted a four-day onsite survey of 25 Highland Rivers programs, as well as agency facilities, staff and policies. Surveyors observed service delivery in the agency’s outpatient clinics, child and adolescent programs, group homes, crisis units and day programs, among others.

In addition, CARF surveyors conducted in-person interviews with agency executives, board members, staff and individuals receiving services from Highland Rivers, as well as a comprehensive review of the agency’s policies, procedures and compliance standards for state and federal healthcare regulations.

According to CARF’s accreditation report, Highland Rivers is a strong organization that offers a high level of care to persons served, and community partners “applaud the organization for its professionalism and availability to provide outstanding services to the community at large.”

Highland Rivers has been accredited since 2003 and, prior to this year, had received three-year accreditation from CARF in 2014. The current accreditation is effective through September 2020.

About Highland Rivers Health

Highland Rivers Health provides comprehensive treatment and support services for adults, children, families and veterans affected by mental health disorders, intellectual developmental disabilities and addictive disease. One of the state’s largest public safety net providers, Highland Rivers operates more than two-dozen treatment facilities across a 4,400-square mile area of Northwest Georgia that includes Bartow, Cherokee, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk and Whitfield counties, and serves nearly 16,000 consumers annually. Highland Rivers is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and is a Tier 1 safety net Core Provider for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. For more information, visit www.highlandrivershealth.com.