Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, Mercy Care Rome Holding Grief Program

The holidays can often be a challenging time for families grieving the loss of a loved one or for those caring for someone with a terminal illness. That’s why Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd and Mercy Care Rome have organized Hope for the Holidays on Friday, Nov. 3, at Mercy Care Rome, 300 Chatillon Road.

The free event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include presentations from grief professionals. Lunch will be provided along with massages and door prizes. RSVP is requested but not required. For more information or to register call Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd at 706.509.3200.